Video: The developers of Ghostrunner discuss the making a cyberpunk platformer


October 21, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
Console/PC, Design, Video

Ghostrunner's particularly neat design principle is that it's a first-person platforming game where players only have one hit. In turn the game's hack-and-slash combat isn't really so much combat as it is a part of the overall platforming flow.

It's out next week, and today for a chat about what it took to bring this fast-paced, speedrunner-ready game to life, the developers at One More Level dropped by the GDC Twitch channel for a conversation about level design, making games meant to be played at high speed, and more!

You can watch the full conversation with the folks from One More Level in the video above. And while you're at it, if you follow the GDC Twitch channel, you can join more conversations with the people behind some particularly interesting games.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

