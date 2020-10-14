Video: The developers of Ghostrunner discuss the making a cyberpunk platformer

Ghostrunner's particularly neat design principle is that it's a first-person platforming game where players only have one hit. In turn the game's hack-and-slash combat isn't really so much combat as it is a part of the overall platforming flow.

It's out next week, and today for a chat about what it took to bring this fast-paced, speedrunner-ready game to life, the developers at One More Level dropped by the GDC Twitch channel for a conversation about level design, making games meant to be played at high speed, and more!

