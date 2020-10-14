Get a job: Join Remedy as a Sr. Material Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Senior Material Artist for a key role working on Remedy’s projects. As a Senior Material Artist you’ll be responsible for the creation of high quality textures and materials within a cross discipline team. Together with your art leads, you’ll have a major role in developing the look of the environments and contributing to the overall game experience. Responsibilities Producing benchmark materials and textures using Substance Designer and Substance Painter for both in-house and external use

Overseeing and developing the material library based on project specifications

Work hand in hand with both the Environment Art and Lighting Art teams to develop physically based materials and implementing them into levels

Assisting in designing, implementing and maintaining material pipelines, and work together with the tools and tech art teams to improve artists' workflows

Researching new texture tools and techniques to create more efficient and visually appealing environments

Support other Environment Artists to build and integrate content to ensure assets are optimal for performance and memory Requirements and qualifications 3-5 years of experience as a Senior Texture Artist, Senior Material Artist or Senior Environment Artist creating materials and textures for PC/Console game environments

Expert level skills in Substance Designer and Substance Painter

Refined eye for high quality visuals

Strong understanding of PBR rendering and material/light interactions

Portfolio demonstrating a wide variety of materials using both procedural and 3D sculpted techniques

Solid understanding of color theory; capability to create balanced and appealing images

The ability to plan and deliver your work even under a tight deadline

Excellent written and verbal English skills What is in it for you? Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable To apply, please fill in the application form with your portfolio, CV and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

