Video: The lighting technology of Detroit: Become Human

The branching story of Detroit: Become Human lives and dies on the robot-filled dystopian future that defines its setting. That future is told through a number of visual indicators, one of them being the game's lighting technology. How was that technology implemented?

At GDC 2018, Quantic Dream's Guillaume Caurant shows how the Quantic Dream team transitioned their lighting system to only use photometric units based on real life measurements for Detroit: Become Human.

It's a helpful talk for programmers working on lighting systems everywhere, one you can watch up above or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

