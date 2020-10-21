Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 23, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 23, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 23, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn to build your studio's brand from Kitfox's Victoria Tran

Learn to build your studio's brand from Kitfox's Victoria Tran

October 23, 2020 | By Staff
October 23, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Kitfox Games communications director Victoria Tran has been a driving force for helping the small indie studio launch and hype games like Lucifer Within Us and Boyfriend Dungeon. Now, she wants to help you market your games by defining your studio identity in her December 3rd GDC Masterclass.

In her tight-knit all day seminar, Tran will be teaching you advanced strategies for marketing indie games, in order to help you stand out in an incredibly competitive market. This class will be an all-day opportunity to sit down with one of indie games' incredibly talented marketers, in a class where your questions will be immediately answered with expert insight.

What lessons will you be taking away from Tran's class? Well here's a few that might help sell your next game:

  • Learn how to analyze and communicate your game’s value to consumers and their behaviors.
  • Define your studio's strengths and limitations, core competencies, and key success factors.
  • Create your studio’s brand image based off of game projects and values.
  • Adjust to the changes in marketing and community strategies between new and established game projects.
  • Adapt to emerging opportunities and create a brand voice.
  • Learn more about ethical marketing and social media practices.

It's one thing to read a list of great marketing tips, it's another to have them expertly taught to you by an expert communicator who can tailor her lessons to your particular needs.

This is your chance to improve your studio's chances for commercial success! But there are a limited number of seats for Tran's class. Make sure to secure yours before it's too late.

For more information on the GDC Masterclass program, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.23.20]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.23.20]
UX Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.22.20]
Narrative Writer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.22.20]
Outsource Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image