Scopely acquires Spanish mobile studio Genjoy to expand match-3 roster

October 23, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Mobile developer-publisher Scopely has acquired Spanish casual mobile studio Genjoy for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Seville, Genjoy is best known for working on match-3 and puzzle titles. Earlier this year it launched narrative-driven match-3 effort Tuscany Villa, and Scopely has earmarked the title as one with potential for growth. 

"Together, Scopely and Genjoy will build upon the success of Tuscany Villa to make it the best possible experience for players to enjoy for years to come," wrote Scopely in a short announcement.

Scopely added that the deal will see around 150 employees become a part of its "large and growing" presence in Spain, with the company already having two offices in Barcelona. 

The news comes around seven months after Scopely raised $200 million in Series D funding to accelerate its investment and acquisition strategy.

