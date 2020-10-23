Riot Games appoints first ever chief marketing officer to help expand player base

League of Legends maker Riot Games has appointed its first chief marketing officer with a view to helping it reach new players.

Jason Bunge, formerly SVP of brand management and marketing at EA, is stepping into the role and will report directly to Riot's president of worldwide publishing, Jin Oh.

During his time at EA, Bunge helped launch new properties including Apex Legends and was responsible for over 20 global brands across console, PC, and mobile platforms.

At Riot, he's been given the task of helping the company reach new players, expanding its publishing discipline, and driving sustainable growth.

"Jason's proven track record of deploying and sustaining games and his deep understanding of players are exactly the combination we were looking for in a CMO," commented Oh, explaining why Bunge was brought in.

"We knew we needed to find someone who connects with players and has demonstrated success in executing innovative campaigns."