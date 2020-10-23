Call of Duty: Mobile has topped 300 million downloads

Call of Duty: Mobile has amassed over 300 million downloads during it first year on digital shelves.

The free-to-play shooter launched on October 1, 2019, for both Android and iOS, and passed 35 million downloads shortly after making its debut.

Now, almost a year later, Call of Duty: Mobile general manager Matt Lewis has confirmed the title has surpassed 300 million downloads just ahead of its first birthday.

That success has already been noted by publisher Activision Blizzard, which during its most recent financials explained the mobile title had delivered "strong sequential growth in engagement and player investment," while also climbing to the summit of the top-grossing charts on the U.S. app stores.