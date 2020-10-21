Video: How internal game jams can help art teams.

One of Riot Games' notable in-house practices is the Thunderdome: an in-house game jam over several days where employees are able to put regular work aside and jam on small projects, often with teams they don't normally work with.

At GDC 2018, Riot Games' Peet Cooper presented a talk on how this process has helped him as an artist, and explained what other developers can do to replicate his learnings.

It's a useful talk, particularly one for art teams that are looking to capitalize on the power of internal game jams. You can watch it in full in the video above or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

