Get a job: Join the Chromatic Games team as a Senior Game Designer

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Chromatic Games, the creators of the Dungeon Defenders franchise, is offering the opportunity for a talented and driven Senior Game Designer for our title Dungeon Defenders: Awakened and future projects. We are looking for motivated designers to work with our Design team and Creative Director, ushering in our new projects with enthusiasm and a willingness to learn and grow.

YOU may be a great fit to join our team! We’re seeking a designer that champions the creation of gameplay and features from a given concept to completion. In this position, you’ll work closely with our Creative Director, Design team, Engineers, and Producers to achieve design goals and ensure the project’s vision comes to fruition. Your mission is to create world class designs and features from our team’s direction to breathe life into the world of Etheria - all while crafting the best gameplay experience possible for players. This is a remote full-time position that will eventually transition into required on-site work in our Gainesville, Florida studio once it is safe to do so.

Responsibilities

Work with our world class developers to deliver our team’s vision.

Create balance that focuses on fun gameplay and engagement.

Take ownership of your work to completion.

Constantly improve and advocate for best design and production practices.

Work with designers on creating flexible content that meets design parameters. Deliver high quality content in a timely manner.

Highly motivated to contribute to a fun and positive working environment.

3-4 years industry experience in game design with Unreal Engine 4.

Passion and knowledge of RPGs and/or Tower Defense.

Knowledge of the Dungeon Defenders franchise and its gameplay.

Designs are communicated clearly with well-written documentation.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, with an ability to thrive in a highly collaborative setting.

Excellent time management skills.

Self-motivated towards creatively solving problems.

Your resume must include a link to an online portfolio with examples of your most relevant work.

Work on-site in our Gainesville, Florida studio post COVID-19 distancing.

Preferences

Experience with Unreal Development, especially UE4.

Bachelor’s or higher in Game Design or related degree.

Familiarity with the Dungeon Defenders franchise.

Benefits

Comprehensive health package for full time employees.

A casual, vibrant, and friendly work environment.

Flexibility to start your work day at a time that best fits your personal schedule. Required to work eight hours a day, with core hours being 11AM to 5PM.

Profit Sharing.

Stock Options.

15 days PTO and two weeks off around new years when the studio goes on holiday break.

Chromatic Games is taking the current COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. We moved to remote work since the earliest outbreak in our community. We are focused on ensuring that our employees and their families are safe and healthy during these difficult times. We will only move work back to working in the office once it is completely safe to do so.

Interested? Apply now.

