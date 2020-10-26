Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
Tencent leads $100 million investment into Chinese esports company VSPN

October 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Tencent has led a $100 million investment into Chinese esports company VSPN (Versus Programming Network). 

The cash was raised via a Series B funding round, which was led by Tencent and backed by other investors including Tiantu Capital, SIG, and Kuaishou. 

Founded in 2016, VSPN provides game companies with "turnkey solutions to create and manage innovative online and offline events" while also creating esports content. It has been involved with over 70 percent of Chinese esports tournaments, and is preparing to launch its first overseas venue, V Space, in Seoul, South Korea. 

Tencent, meanwhile owns a number of high-profile companies and studios including League of Legends maker Riot Games and Clash of Clans creator Supercell. It also holds a 40 percent stake in Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Commenting on the investment, Tencent Esports general manager Mars Hou said the company was keen to back VSPN's long-term vision to help "optimize the layout of the esports industry’s development."

