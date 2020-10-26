Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 26, 2020
Microsoft explains how the Xbox Series S and X will shape up on day one

October 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
With the launch of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X mere weeks away, Microsoft has put together an in-depth video preview revealing what owners should expect when they boot up the next-gen hardware on day one.

Although the video focuses on flagship features we already knew about, namely Smart Delivery, Quick Resume, and Dynamic Latency Input, it's still interesting to see them in action. 

For instance, at the top of the video we see Xbox engineer Harrison Hoffman jump into an optimized version of Gears 5 within seconds of booting up the Series X. It's worth noting this version of Gears 5 is running at 60fps at 4K, and uses the same textures that feature in the PC version of the game when running on Ultra.

From there, Hoffman uses Quick Resume to hop into Dirt 5 in super-quick time, before using it again to jump back into Subnautica. At that point, we can see how the console uses Auto HDR to breathe new life into older titles, all of which will run natively on both the Series S and Series X. 

Naturally, words don't really do these features justice, so if you're keen to wet your next-gen whistle go ahead and check out the full video (embedded above).

