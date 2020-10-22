Video: How Jagex has evolved to change with the times over 16 years

In the tumultuous world of game development, it takes a lot of work and adaptation to keep a studio's doors open for over 16 years. But that's what exactly what's taken place at Jagex, the makers of the long-running MMORPG RuneScape.

At GDC 2018, Jagex's Conor Crowley discussed how Jagex has adapted its processes, team structures, and tools in order to keep the company (and game) going strong for nearly two decades. If you're a developer looking for ways to help your company survive and thrive, this might be a helpful talk for you.

To watch Crowley's talk, you can check out the video above, or watch it for free over on the GDC YouTube channel.

