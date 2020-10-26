Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 26, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 26, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 26, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Clever game dev tech is at the core of Watch Dogs Legion 's London

Clever game dev tech is at the core of Watch Dogs Legion's London

October 26, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
October 26, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design

"We ended up having these meetings [...] where it’s just a bunch of programmers sitting in a room saying, ‘How the heck are we going to do any of this stuff?' But at the same time, it’s great. We’re the kinds of people who like a challenge and the open-ended nature of it."

-  Lead programmer Chris Dragert talks Watch Dogs Legion tech with The Washington Post.

Watch Dogs Legion is built around the idea that any character in the game could become a playable protagonist, a concept that comes with a set of development challenges just as unique as the premise.

The Washington Post aims to demystify some of the technology that makes such an undertaking even possible through an extensive interview with key developers, offering fellow game makers a look at how Ubisoft tackles narrative, cutscenes, and more in the upcoming game.

One of the many examples shared in the full Washington Post story tackles how Ubisoft gave unique voices to an entire city through the use of some clever tech. At the core, there’s a single generic script that covers the general idea of what each line of dialog should be. From there, Ubisoft set up persona-specific writing teams to define each and every line in a way that reflects that persona’s individual features.

Once that script makes it to the voice acting stage, voice director Natalia Hinds tells The Washington Post that a diverse cast of between 50 and 100 voice actors contributed lines to create a vocal sampling of London’s many different inhabitants. From there, many of the recordings were put through a voice modulation system to add further variance into the voices of so many different characters.

“Essentially it’s a physical simulation of a throat and vocal cords—everything that goes on inside your neck when you talk,” Ubisoft Toronto creative director Clint Hocking tells The Washington Post. “We record an actor, have them say all of their lines and then we can use that at runtime. As the line is being said, the sound file goes through this physical simulation of vocal cords and produces a different voice.”

The full story is a great read for game developers curious about what else makes the game tick, but the additional perspective The Washington Post offers about Ubisoft’s recent controversies adds another level of importance to this particular story.

In it, Hocking and game director Kent Hudson discuss how their corners of Ubisoft reacted to this summer’s string of sexual harassment and workplace hostility accusations and say how their teams have endeavored to push for “real, structural, and functional changes” since.

“I believe the survivors, I stand with them and I can really only speak for myself on some of the stuff,” Hudson tells The Washington Post. “But I think that the most important thing after dealing decisively with abusers within the company is that we see meaningful, lasting changes to these ingrained problems."

Related Jobs

Johnson County Community College
Johnson County Community College — Overland Park, Kansas, United States
[10.26.20]
Assistant Professor, Game Development
CVEDIA
CVEDIA — London, England, United Kingdom
[10.26.20]
Senior Unity Engineer - Remote - EU Time Zone
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.25.20]
Lead Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.25.20]
Lead Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image