Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Graphics Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Mid-to-Senior Level Graphics Programmer to join our Core team, responsible for our studio's game engine and tools. If you have experience and interest in working with novel rendering techniques, material shader design and programming, low-level architecture and optimization, or cutting-edge lighting systems, we'd love to hear from you.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Designs and develops new engine technology for the production of current and future games

Designs and implements efficient low-level systems to support higher-level programmers & pipelines

Maintains and supports existing game engine technology while in use by production teams

Rethink, refactor, and rewrite existing systems as necessary

Contributes innovative and original ideas towards all aspects of game production and development

Works proactively with lead to identify technical risks and generate solutions

Works independently to complete assigned projects with limited supervision

Provides technical leadership and tutelage in areas of specialization

Advises and mentors programmers both within and external to area of expertise

Keeps current with the technological developments and advancements in the game industry

Analyzes code for performance and optimization opportunities

Documents functionality and implementation details for production and other engineers

Demonstrates exceptional communication abilities, both written and verbal, for purposes of collaboration, education, and mentorship

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Master's degree (M.A.) or equivalent; or seven years of professional experience or training, or an equivalent amount of education and experience. (Dependent upon level of role)

At least 3 years of graphics-related professional experience

Fluency in C++, and experience with C and assembly programming

Strong grasp of mathematical concepts and analysis techniques as they apply to game engine and graphics programming

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.