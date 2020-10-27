Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 27, 2020
Starbreeze CEO Mikael Nermark resigns with immediate effect

Starbreeze CEO Mikael Nermark resigns with immediate effect

October 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Mikael Nermark has resigned as CEO of Payday 2 developer Starbreeze with immediate effect due to personal reasons. 

The Starbreeze board of directors has named Tobias Sjogren as acting CEO following Nermark's departure, but has already begun searching for a permanent successor. 

Sjogren has plenty of industry pedigree, having previously served as studio manager at DICE Stockholm and EVP of business development at Paradox Interactive. 

Starbreeze chairman Torgny Hellstrom thanked Nermark for his years of service, with the long-time exec having recently steered the nearly-defunct company though a reconstruction period that saw it refocus its business in a bid to stay afloat.

