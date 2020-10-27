Ubisoft and Netflix partner for live action Assassin's Creed series

Ubisoft and Netflix are partnering up to create a new live action series based on the Assassin's Creed franchise.

According to a press release, the two companies have signed an agreement to create "dynamic stories with global mass appeal for adaptations of live action, animated, and anime series. It also notes that the Assassin's Creed show will be the "first series in development" between the pair.

Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik from Ubisoft's film and television department will serve as executive producers on the series, and the search for a showrunner is already underway.

Ubisoft has previously attempted to bring Assassin's Creed to the silver screen, although it'd be fair to say the movie underperformed both critically and commercially.