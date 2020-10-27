Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 27, 2020
Sony delays PS5 launch title Destruction AllStars until 2021

October 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Sony has delayed its multiplayer vehicular brawler Destruction AllStars to February 2021, meaning the PlayStation 5's launch lineup just got a little bit lighter. 

Destruction AllStars had initially been slated to launch alongside the PS5 in November, but will now arrive next year as a free PlayStation Plus title. 

According to Sony, the decision is intended to give the combustive racer the best possible chance of roping in players on day one, and while the company acknowledges the move will dissapoint some fans, if it follows in the bumbling footsteps of recent PS Plus record breaker Fall Guys, it could be a shoo-in for success when February eventually rolls around. 

"We’ve decided to move the game’s release from November 2020 to February 2021, where it will be included for two months in PlayStation Plus at no additional cost," reads a post on the PlayStation blog

"Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?"

As it stands, the launch rosters for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are looking theadbare at best, with both consoles essentially relying on current-gen software to tide players over into the new year.

