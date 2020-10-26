Video: Video: A better way of depicting war in games

Video games have long made use of turning war into gameplay, whether it's the Carthaginian campaigns of Age of Empires or the dry desert battlegrounds of Call of Duty. But in the quest for fun experiences, game developers often have to shy away from the realities of war, and play into the fantasy.

How could they do otherwise? At GDC 2018, Bohemia Interactive's Andrew Barron, who's both seen war himself and helped develop training simulators for military use, weighed in with a set of helpful best practices for developers.

His talk, which covers work done for DARPA and other games at Bohemia, can be seen in the video above. Or you can watch it for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

