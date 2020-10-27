Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity teams up with Lego to teach kids about game development

October 27, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
October 27, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Video

Unity has teamed up with the folks at Lego for its latest Microgame project, joining forces with the iconic brick building brand to help introduce game development concepts in an easily accessible and fun way.

In a blog post, Unity says even those with no game development experience should be able to get a game up and running within an hour. The Lego Microgame requires creators to download Unity, and from there introduces them to how the game engine works using a series of in-engine tutorials.

Once the fundamentals have been explained, Unity encourages Microgame users to customize and create their own 3D levels in the editor with the help of downloadable mods that introduce new mechanics and concepts like customizable enemies, new characters, and more. 

The Microgame project itself isn’t new; Unity has previously used the program as a way to introduce game development concepts to a wider audience. As with the latest Lego flavored Microgame, past versions of the program give fledgling game makers a starting point and allow them to edit their projects with a variety of mods and customizations.

Unity says that bringing Lego into the mix aims to help some game development concepts compare to something many people are already familiar with.

“Combining famous Lego elements with Unity’s extensibility and workflows made the Lego Microgame a perfect vehicle to demonstrate how virtual bricks connect like the real ones,” explains Unity. ”By simulating this physical-to-virtual world Lego creation, we’re giving new users a relatable, authentic experience right out of the box, with an ever-expanding list of ways to integrate additional features into your games.”

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.27.20]
Senior Material Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.27.20]
Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.27.20]
Animation Director
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.26.20]
Narrative Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image