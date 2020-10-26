Get a job: Gearbox is hiring a Systems Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Frisco, Texas

A Systems Designer at The Gearbox Entertainment Company is a development role focused on creating gameplay systems and systemic content that result in a fun, imaginative, rewarding experiences for all players.

A Systems Designer is responsible for creating and maintaining systems based on the direction of the Lead Systems Designer. In addition, this role involves working with a small team of other systems and content designers, making sure the team maintains quality, consistency, and cohesive vision across multiple game systems.

This role often works in collaboration with representatives of various other departments (code, art, animation, level design, etc) to ensure new systems are built well for other departments to use and implement and for players to experience with optimal performance.

This role requires deep understanding of modern first-person shooters, RPG growth systems, and core gameplay tentpoles from various Gearbox games. For the right candidate, this job might also entail training and mentoring entry level hires.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Design, build, and iterate core gameplay systems for a multi-platform AAA FPS

Coordinate with the Lead Systems Designer and Creative Director to make sure core gameplay systems are meeting their goals and delivered to players in a complete, polished, and fun state

Work in multidisciplinary teams with coders, artists, and other designers to coordinate development complex systems and solve problems

Ability to break down requests from other departments into standardized systems

Provide feedback for the development of internal tools and processes to ensure rapid content production and fewer bugs

Take a keen interest in team morale, and the growth of other team members’ craft. This may include mentoring entry level hires

QUALIFICATIONS

1 or more AAA Projects shipped to completion in a design role, leadership roles are a plus

Understanding of the Borderlands franchise and core gameplay mechanics

Shipped Unreal Engine 4 experience is preferred

Must possess proficiency in math.

While previous software engineering is not a must, previous work or examples of coding or text based scripting are a huge plus for the position.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.