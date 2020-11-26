Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sponsored: Your guide to building reliable & scalable infrastructure with AWS Cloud

November 30, 2020 | By AWS Game Tech
More: Social/Online, Whitepaper

Presented by AWS Game Tech

Whether you’re building a FPS, MOBA, or RPG across any platform, success depends on players experiencing seamless, memorable gameplay. So give players what they want.

In these AWS Game Tech guides, discover how to build a consistent, reliable infrastructure that scales globally. Learn how any studio of any size can innovate in the cloud.

You will see examples how some of the leading game companies, including Pokémon Company international and ArenaNet, used the cloud when picking the right databases, meeting the demands of hundreds of thousands of concurrent players, or just needing to stay ahead of the competition.

Download these free guides from AWS:

Guide to Scalable Data for Games on AWS

With so many database types to choose from, picking the right data storage solution for your game can be daunting. This guide details how different types of databases can be used for games and how AWS can help you get started.

Guide to Scaling Global Game Servers on AWS

Scaling your game servers to meet the demands of hundreds of thousands of concurrent players across the globe takes strategic architecture and a strong network. This guide can help you architect your game servers to be more dynamically scalable on AWS.

Why AWS Cloud for Games?

The cloud enables your studio to stay competitive, increase the lifetime value of your games, and save costs—so you can reinvest in your games. Learn more about migrating your games to the AWS Cloud in this ebook.

Find out more here

