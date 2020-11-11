Hitman franchise crosses 70 million players in 20 years

The Hitman franchise, IO Interactive's series of strategic stealth games, has collectively captured the attention of 70 million lifetime players since the first Hitman game launched back 20 years ago today.

That milestone, IO notes in a celebratory blog post, counts the players of 7 different Hitman games released since the series debuted way back in November of 2000 with Hitman: Codename 47 and falls mere months before the eighth Hitman game, Hitman 3, launches and closes out its World of Assassination trilogy.

"We are immensely proud to reach the significant milestone of 70 million lifetime players and we are honoured to have such a strong community of players, fans and partners that have helped us to continue making games, building on Agent 47’s legacy and providing hours and hours of enjoyment in the last 20 years," reads that blog post.

"Thank you for your inspiration, passion, dedication and support that has fuelled our drive to continually improve and create."