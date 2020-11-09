Get a job: Playco is hiring a Product Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote (Asia & Europe only)

Here at Playco, we make games that bring the world closer together through play.

Our ideal teammates are thoughtful, humble, and passionate professionals who can both zoom into the details and zoom out to embrace the big picture. We are inspired by makers and tinkerers, who are unafraid to experiment with a healthy disregard for constraints. We hope you'll enrich our team with your enthusiasm and passion, both for games and for life.

Responsibilities

Create features and flows to increase payer conversion and retention.

Manage in-game economy including pricing, sales and seasonal content.

Design A/B and multivariate tests to optimize features.

Research and deconstruct the most successful games on the market to discover what makes them fun.

Be the champion of your products; with clarity and forethought, guide your team to market and beyond.

Pitch exciting new game concepts internally and to our partners around the world.

Help manage a team of creators to build the best games possible.

Lead your team to deliver on time and to spec, while looking to improve the overall development process along the way.

Desired Skills

At least two years experience working in the games industry.

Must have experience managing products from concept to launch.

Must be very analytical and comfortable dealing with ambiguous data.

Ability to balance metric-based decision making.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (bonus: Japanese).

BS/BA in quantitative fields is a plus (CS, EE, Econ, Finance).

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.