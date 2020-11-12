Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 12, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 12, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 12, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox Series X and S deliver Microsoft's biggest ever console launch

Xbox Series X and S deliver Microsoft's biggest ever console launch

November 12, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
November 12, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Xbox has witnessed its biggest console launch to date with the Series X and S, which have broken sales records for Microsoft in their first 24 hours on shelves. 

That's according to Xbox chief Phil Spencer, who shared the news on Twitter. "Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history," he wrote. "In 24 hours more new consoles [have been] sold, in more countries, than ever before. 

"We’re working with retail [partners] to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever."

Spencer didn't share any solid sales figures, so there's no way of knowing which model sold more units - or how many Series X and S consoles have been sold altogether. That said, we know the Xbox One sold over 1 million units in 24 hours to set a new record in 2013, so it's clear the Series X and S have surpassed that milestone.

Related Jobs

The Gearbox Entertainment Co.
The Gearbox Entertainment Co. — Frisco, Texas, United States
[11.12.20]
Enemy Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.12.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
The Gearbox Entertainment Co.
The Gearbox Entertainment Co. — Frisco, Texas, United States
[11.12.20]
Senior Visual Effects Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.12.20]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image