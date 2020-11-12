Xbox Series X and S deliver Microsoft's biggest ever console launch

Xbox has witnessed its biggest console launch to date with the Series X and S, which have broken sales records for Microsoft in their first 24 hours on shelves.

That's according to Xbox chief Phil Spencer, who shared the news on Twitter. "Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history," he wrote. "In 24 hours more new consoles [have been] sold, in more countries, than ever before.

"We’re working with retail [partners] to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever."

Spencer didn't share any solid sales figures, so there's no way of knowing which model sold more units - or how many Series X and S consoles have been sold altogether. That said, we know the Xbox One sold over 1 million units in 24 hours to set a new record in 2013, so it's clear the Series X and S have surpassed that milestone.