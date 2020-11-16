Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Zynga opens Austin studio to work on upcoming Star Wars project

Zynga opens Austin studio to work on upcoming Star Wars project

November 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
November 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Zynga has opened new development studio in Austin, Texas, to work on an upcoming mobile game set in the Star Wars universe. 

The fledgling outfit will be led by industry veterans Jeff Hickman and Matthew Hemby, both of whom have previously held leadership roles at Zynga-owned studios NaturalMotion and BossAlien, respectively.

The Texas studio is looking to make 25 new hires across a variety of roles, and will collaborate with BossAlien on the Star Wars project -- with the Brighton-based studio acting as lead developer. 

Hickman explained that Zynga settled on Austin so it could tap into the city's talent market, and said his team will work to bring "triple-A console visuals and deep, compelling gameplay to mobile platforms."

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.16.20]
Senior Camera Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.16.20]
Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.16.20]
Producer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.16.20]
Narrative Writer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image