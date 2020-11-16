Zynga opens Austin studio to work on upcoming Star Wars project

Zynga has opened new development studio in Austin, Texas, to work on an upcoming mobile game set in the Star Wars universe.

The fledgling outfit will be led by industry veterans Jeff Hickman and Matthew Hemby, both of whom have previously held leadership roles at Zynga-owned studios NaturalMotion and BossAlien, respectively.

The Texas studio is looking to make 25 new hires across a variety of roles, and will collaborate with BossAlien on the Star Wars project -- with the Brighton-based studio acting as lead developer.

Hickman explained that Zynga settled on Austin so it could tap into the city's talent market, and said his team will work to bring "triple-A console visuals and deep, compelling gameplay to mobile platforms."