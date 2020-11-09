Get a job: Join Gearbox as an Enemy Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Frisco, Texas

An Enemy Designer at The Gearbox Entertainment Company is a development role focused on creating compelling and memorable enemies and combat experiences for players. An Enemy Designer is responsible for taking bosses and enemies from paper design to shipping quality, and ensuring they present well throughout the game. This role involves working with art, animation, audio, level design, mission design, and code to ensure new enemies are built to high quality standards for players to enjoy. This role requires deep love and understand of modern action combat games, first-person shooters, co-op games, and core gameplay tentpoles from Borderlands games. While this is not a leadership position, depending on the candidate, this job role can grow into a leadership position over time.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Design, build, and iterate enemies and other AI content for a multi-platform AAA FPS

Work with the Lead Enemy Designer and Creative Director to make sure enemies, factions, and NPCs are meeting their goals and delivered to players in a complete, polished, and fun state

Work in multidisciplinary teams with art, animation, audio, level design, mission design, and code to build content and solve problems

Ability to break down requests from other departments into standardized systems and implementations

Take a keen interest in team morale, and the growth of other team members’ craft. This may include mentoring entry level hires

Work on multiple things at once at varying stages of development (EX: enemy 1 is in prototype, but enemy 2 is nearing alpha and each have content being delivered by other departments)

QUALIFICATIONS

1+ AAA Projects shipped to completion in a design role (This is not an entry level position.)

Love of the Borderlands franchise

Shipped Unreal Engine 4 experience is preferred

