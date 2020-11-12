Unity revenue up 53.3% year-over-year at close of first public quarter

Unity has reported $200.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending September 30, making for a 53.3 percent increase over Q3 revenue last year.

Kim Jabal, Unity's CFO, touts its results as a reflection of "reflects the resilience of our business model and strong execution across our operational teams and geographies.

"Our robust growth has reinforced our confidence in the fundamental strength of our business model, and in the long-term opportunity that we see ahead," she continues. Looking to the rest of the year, Unity expects its full-year revenue to fall within the range of $752 million to $756 million, and Q4 to roughly stay the course set by Q3.

One of the interesting things we learned when Unity first went public back in August was that Unity has reported a loss rather than profit for at least two years now, and the same looks to be true at the close of its first public quarter. Without calculating its numbers according to the GAAP accounting standard, Unity as a whole reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $8.4 million compared to Q3 2019's non-GAAP loss of $27.8 million.

A loss is also expected for Q4, somewhere between $40 million and $35 million, while the full year is expected to report a loss between $71 million and $66 million, all on a non-GAAP basis.

For a peek at Unity's customer base, the firm also offers up that its big-spending companies are seemingly on the rise, saying "customers that generated more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing twelve months as of September 30, 2020 was 739 compared to 553 as of September 30, 2019."

"Companies in the gaming industry have been using real-time 3D technology to create immersive, interactive content for over two decades, and we are proud to be able to support more than 90% of the top game companies globally,” reads a statement from Unity CEO and president John Riccitiello.

“Now, developers in other industries are taking note and engaging with Unity in transforming their content to be real-time 3D. Creators - from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and more - are turning to Unity to bring their imaginations to life.”