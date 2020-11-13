Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Epic releases thousands of What Remains of Edith Finch assets for free

November 13, 2020 | By Chris Kerr

Epic releases thousands of What Remains of Edith Finch assets for free

November 13, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
November 13, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Epic Games has added a huge number of free assets from acclaimed narrative adventure What Remains of Edith Finch to the Unreal Engine Marketplace. 

The company has partnered with developer Giant Sparrow and publisher Annapurna Interactive to release the asset collection free-of-charge, and hopes it will help creators "expedite their own projects with freely accessible, high-quality content."

The collection is available to download right now, and includes over 3000 stylised meshes with unique textures and materials, the Finch family home, a low-poly fantasy kingdom with townspeople, stalls, and castle building blocks, a rustic family kitchen with appliances and kitchenware, and more. 

Epic explained the Edith Finch collection is the "first in a series of new, free content coming to the Unreal Engine Marketplace," suggesting more will be added in the near future. 

