Thunderful acquires long-time LittleBigPlanet collaborator Station Interactive

November 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Thunderful has fully acquired Swedish developer Station Interactive (a.k.a. 'The Station') for an undisclosed fee. The deal will see all 35 Station employees, along with the studio's intellectual property rights, be incorporated into Thunderful's development subsidiary. 

For those unfamiliar with the name, Thunderful is the Nordic development and publishing group that owns a variety of game companies including Rising Star Games, Image & Form, Zoink, and Coatsink -- the latter of which was recently acquired for $29.8 million

The Station, meanwhile, is perhaps best known for its role as a work-for-hire developer on the LittleBigPlanet franchise, but has also created original titles like Sniper Extinction and Righteous

Commenting on the deal, Thunderful chief exec Mattias Nygren explained it will allow the company to add more quality to its projects while also streamlining production.

