VR dev Resolution Games kicks off push into publishing with Odd Raven deal

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs dev Resolution Games is moving into the game publishing business, and has signed a deal with fellow VR developer Odd Raven Studios to get that ball rolling.

Resolution Games has signed on to publish Odd Raven's first title Carly and the Reaperman for the Oculus Quest following its launch on other VR platforms a few years back.

"As part of this and future relationships, our studio is able to use our skills honed over the last five-plus years to help other developers navigate all the elements to bring their existing virtual reality games to more platforms," reads a statement from Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm.

"The goal is to add value to all involved - including developers and platform providers - by ensuring more top quality content comes to market at an accelerated rate," he said.

The now developer-publisher bills its new publishing initiative as both a way for it to lend its own VR expertise to the wider industry and as a way to help drive VR adoption rates by helping high-quality titles land on more VR platforms.

