November 17, 2020
November 17, 2020
November 17, 2020
Steam's initial PS5 controller support doesn't include the controller's advanced haptics

November 16, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is now supported on Steam, though Valve notes that, at least for now, neither devs nor players will be able to toy with the DualSense's more advanced features on the platform.

Functionally, Steam users are now able to use their shiny new DualSense controllers the same way the would use their PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller when playing games on Steam thanks to the newly added basic DualSense support.

However Valve notes that the controller's more defining features like its haptics or adaptive triggers aren't included in this initial rollout. With only a vague "advanced features such as rumble, trackpad, and gyro are not yet supported," given in the Steam Client Beta update, it's also unclear if that support will show up down the line.

