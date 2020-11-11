Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join thatgamecompany as a Gameplay Engineer

Get a job: Join thatgamecompany as a Gameplay Engineer

November 16, 2020 | By Staff
November 16, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay Engineer, thatgamecompany

Location: Santa Monica, California

thatgamecompany is best recognized for creating award-winning, enriching, and meaningful game titles such as Journey, Flower, and flOw. Our most recent game, Sky, is our most complex undertaking to date. It is a social network built around the values inherited from a powerful humanistic story. It is a live experience constantly changing operating a global online theme park.

That’s why we’re looking for an exceptional gameplay engineer to join our live team to help craft the most advanced social game on earth. Elements that can help us meet the demands of this complex product, while presenting an interface to the user which exemplifies the elegance that TGC is known for."

Responsibilities

  • Work with the Gameplay team to engineer features such as:
    • Limited time events (seasons) with unique and fun gameplay
    • Quests and other daily activities that drive user retention
    • Social experiences that make every moment better with others
  • Design, write, debug and refine gameplay systems and features
  • Iterate quickly in response to testing feedback and iterations
  • Provide technical insight and ideas regarding game design
  • Work closely with designers and back-end engineers on both realtime and asynchronous features

Must haves:

  • 3-5+ years of relevant programming experience in the game industry
  • Excellent 3D Vector Math Skills
  • Knowledge and usage of a 3D art tool such as Maya
  • Experience building gameplay systems / building blocks for designers to author content
  • Careful attention to detail
  • Excellent communication skills and the ability to understand and solve problems presented by the team
  • Responds well to feedback, criticism and iterative design and/or continual improvement of our technology and games
  • Be fluent in C, C++ or C# and object-oriented programming
  • Have experience with scripting languages and multiple data formats (LUA, JSON etc)

 Nice to haves:

  • Python programming
  • Backend languages such as Go, Erlang and/or PL/SQL
  • Systems managing persistent account data
  • Synchronous multiplayer features
  • Live service multiplayer online games
  • Mobile games

Last but not the least, loves thatgamecompany games, believes in our mission and vision! We look forward to meeting you!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.16.20]
Senior Camera Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.16.20]
Programmer
Petroglyph Games
Petroglyph Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[11.16.20]
Graphics Engineer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[11.16.20]
Game Network Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image