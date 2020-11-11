Get a job: Join thatgamecompany as a Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Santa Monica, California

thatgamecompany is best recognized for creating award-winning, enriching, and meaningful game titles such as Journey, Flower, and flOw. Our most recent game, Sky, is our most complex undertaking to date. It is a social network built around the values inherited from a powerful humanistic story. It is a live experience constantly changing operating a global online theme park.

That’s why we’re looking for an exceptional gameplay engineer to join our live team to help craft the most advanced social game on earth. Elements that can help us meet the demands of this complex product, while presenting an interface to the user which exemplifies the elegance that TGC is known for."

Responsibilities

Work with the Gameplay team to engineer features such as: Limited time events (seasons) with unique and fun gameplay Quests and other daily activities that drive user retention Social experiences that make every moment better with others

Design, write, debug and refine gameplay systems and features

Iterate quickly in response to testing feedback and iterations

Provide technical insight and ideas regarding game design

Work closely with designers and back-end engineers on both realtime and asynchronous features

Must haves:

3-5+ years of relevant programming experience in the game industry

Excellent 3D Vector Math Skills

Knowledge and usage of a 3D art tool such as Maya

Experience building gameplay systems / building blocks for designers to author content

Careful attention to detail

Excellent communication skills and the ability to understand and solve problems presented by the team

Responds well to feedback, criticism and iterative design and/or continual improvement of our technology and games

Be fluent in C, C++ or C# and object-oriented programming

Have experience with scripting languages and multiple data formats (LUA, JSON etc)

Nice to haves:

Python programming

Backend languages such as Go, Erlang and/or PL/SQL

Systems managing persistent account data

Synchronous multiplayer features

Live service multiplayer online games

Mobile games

Last but not the least, loves thatgamecompany games, believes in our mission and vision! We look forward to meeting you!

