Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Stadia plans to bypass App Store with web app iOS launch

Stadia plans to bypass App Store with web app iOS launch

November 19, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
November 19, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Stadia has, like other cloud-based game streaming services, planned a somewhat unconventional launch for iOS platforms.

Rather than launch on the platform's App Store, Stadia will come to iOS by through a web app similar to what Microsoft is (reportedly) looking to do for xCloud and how Nvidia's GeForce Now rolled out on iOS today.

The reason for doing so, though not explicitly mentioned by the Stadia team, likely has to do with Apple's restrictive rules on how game streaming services can function on the App Store.

As of September, the iPhone-maker requires that streaming services list any and all games offered through their services on the App Store as individual listings, somewhat negating the friction-free appeal of game streaming in the process.

Each of those listings would then be required to adhere to the same Apple guidelines as every other app on the App Store, including a review process for updates. All of this makes a regular App Store launch for game streaming services an unattractive option for platforms like Stadia, leading to this recent rise in browser-based alternatives.

Public testing for Stadia iOS is expected to roll out in a few weeks and allow Google to solicit feedback while drip-feeding in new features, similar to how Stadia itself launched one year ago today. However given Apple's tight control on iOS as a platform (and its ongoing legal grudge match with Fortnite-maker Epic Games), it'll be interesting to see if it allows these web-based alternatives to continue on unopposed.

Related Jobs

Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[11.19.20]
(Senior) QA Test Engineer
Gameforge AG
Gameforge AG — Karlsruhe, Germany
[11.19.20]
Lead Game Design
Fox Cub
Fox Cub — Anywhere, California, United States
[11.18.20]
Game Developer - Remote
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.18.20]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image