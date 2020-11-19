Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Yakuza: Like a Dragon's turn-based combat came from an April Fools joke that went too well

November 19, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
November 19, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was originally pitched--and developed--with combat similar to other games in the series, but made a mid-development switch after an RPG-inspired April Fools joke was received better than expected.

This tidbit comes from an interview with series producer Toshihiro Nagoshi conducted by Archipel on YouTube (and spotted earlier today by the folks at GamesRadar+).

According to Nagoshi, the team had half entertained the idea of leaving the combat of the first six Yakuza games behind, but the idea didn't take on life until they released an April Fools trailer for Like a Dragon showcasing its then-faked RPG-style combat.

"It was still an action game at that time," reads a translation of Archipel's interview with Nagoshi. "From there, the video was positively received and we suddenly changed directions. We started making it an RPG."

That pivot came about one year before the game would eventually release, but Nagoshi says internally there weren't concerns about being too far along in development to make such a major change.

"From there, we started brainstorming on ideas to make it an RPG. There were plenty of ideas; nobody said that it was too late to shift to an RPG, that it was impossible, or that it wouldn't please the players. It was more coming up with ideas to make it happen. In my experience, when you have to stop a brainstorm because too many ideas are flowing, you're on the right direction."

There's much much more from Nagoshi on Like a Dragon and other moments throughout the Yakuza series' last 15 years in the full interview, found here.

Related Jobs

Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[11.20.20]
Paladins - Level Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.20.20]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[11.20.20]
UX Designer
The Gearbox Entertainment Co.
The Gearbox Entertainment Co. — Frisco, Texas, United States
[11.19.20]
Enemy Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image