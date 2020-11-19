Get a job: Gearbox is hiring a Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Frisco, Texas

Gearbox Software is seeking a passionate Senior Game Designer to join our Character, Camera, and Control team (3C). This individual will work closely with the UX Director and other game designers in implementation of the following: core character movement and combat mechanics, input mapping and control schemes, aiming systems, camera behaviors, player feedback (haptic and camera shake) and UI presentation polish.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and tune base movement mechanics (walk, run, jump etc.) as well as advanced traversal mechanics (slide, mantle, etc.) ensuring that the moment to moment feel of navigating the world is effortless, responsive, and fun.

Design, implement, and tune the player’s innate combat mechanics, such as melee, so that they feel satisfying and easy to use.

Design and iterate on the values of our aiming and camera systems so that targeting enemies and objects in the world feels natural to the player.

Coordinate with Design Leads to ensure features being worked on properly fit within the context of the overall game goals and are being leveraged properly by content and combat teams.

Assist other teams in identifying and polishing presentation where possible through camera shake, rumble, screen effects, and more. This includes weapons, player abilities, interactive objects, level sequences, enemy abilities, and bosses.

Champion ways to facilitate the above presentations where possible. This includes collaborating with design, engineering, and production on tools and process improvements.

Determine default and alternate input mapping schemes for console, mobile, and PC devices so that actions are mapped in an intuitive way.

Support the UI team in designing and implementing systems that extend to in-world presentations: Directional damage indicators, low health warnings, target info, camera transitions on UI interactions, etc.

Requirements:

A strong understanding of logic, technical architecture, and experience with one or more scripting languages.

An ability to identify asset needs required to deliver a high-quality presentation to the player (UI, FX, Audio, Animation, etc.).

Familiarity with animation systems including blending, warping, layering, synched choreography, and state machines.

Self-motivated with an ability to find the right balance of quality while still delivering features on time.

Strong written communication skills and an ability to convey designs clearly to other team members.

A positive attitude and an ability to receive and provide objective feedback on areas of game feel and presentation.

A passion for games and an understanding of the systems that contribute to making a game “feel” good: how a character moves, input latency, camera to input relationships, animation systems, camera/haptic feedback, etc.

5+ Years as a Game Designer, with at least 3 years previous experience working in a relevant design area that pertains to core player mechanics.

Pluses:

Experience using Unreal 4.

Experience in Maya (preferred) or similar 3D packages.

Familiarity with tools design and an ability to define improvements to existing tools and workflow.

Working knowledge of how to code camera, control, and traversal systems.

An avid fan of first-person titles, with a familiarity of what other shooters are introducing to elevate the genre in presentation, core player mechanics, and fun.

