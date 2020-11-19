Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Gearbox is hiring a Senior Game Designer

Get a job: Gearbox is hiring a Senior Game Designer

November 19, 2020 | By Staff
November 19, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Game Designer, Gearbox

Location: Frisco, Texas

Gearbox Software is seeking a passionate Senior Game Designer to join our Character, Camera, and Control team (3C). This individual will work closely with the UX Director and other game designers in implementation of the following: core character movement and combat mechanics, input mapping and control schemes, aiming systems, camera behaviors, player feedback (haptic and camera shake) and UI presentation polish.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, implement, and tune base movement mechanics (walk, run, jump etc.) as well as advanced traversal mechanics (slide, mantle, etc.) ensuring that the moment to moment feel of navigating the world is effortless, responsive, and fun.
  • Design, implement, and tune the player’s innate combat mechanics, such as melee, so that they feel satisfying and easy to use.
  • Design and iterate on the values of our aiming and camera systems so that targeting enemies and objects in the world feels natural to the player.
  • Coordinate with Design Leads to ensure features being worked on properly fit within the context of the overall game goals and are being leveraged properly by content and combat teams.
  • Assist other teams in identifying and polishing presentation where possible through camera shake, rumble, screen effects, and more. This includes weapons, player abilities, interactive objects, level sequences, enemy abilities, and bosses.
  • Champion ways to facilitate the above presentations where possible. This includes collaborating with design, engineering, and production on tools and process improvements.
  • Determine default and alternate input mapping schemes for console, mobile, and PC devices so that actions are mapped in an intuitive way.
  • Support the UI team in designing and implementing systems that extend to in-world presentations: Directional damage indicators, low health warnings, target info, camera transitions on UI interactions, etc.

Requirements:

  • A strong understanding of logic, technical architecture, and experience with one or more scripting languages.
  • An ability to identify asset needs required to deliver a high-quality presentation to the player (UI, FX, Audio, Animation, etc.).
  • Familiarity with animation systems including blending, warping, layering, synched choreography, and state machines.
  • Self-motivated with an ability to find the right balance of quality while still delivering features on time.
  • Strong written communication skills and an ability to convey designs clearly to other team members.
  • A positive attitude and an ability to receive and provide objective feedback on areas of game feel and presentation.
  • A passion for games and an understanding of the systems that contribute to making a game “feel” good: how a character moves, input latency, camera to input relationships, animation systems, camera/haptic feedback, etc.
  • 5+ Years as a Game Designer, with at least 3 years previous experience working in a relevant design area that pertains to core player mechanics.

Pluses:

  • Experience using Unreal 4.
  • Experience in Maya (preferred) or similar 3D packages.
  • Familiarity with tools design and an ability to define improvements to existing tools and workflow.
  • Working knowledge of how to code camera, control, and traversal systems.
  • An avid fan of first-person titles, with a familiarity of what other shooters are introducing to elevate the genre in presentation, core player mechanics, and fun.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[11.20.20]
Paladins - Level Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.20.20]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[11.20.20]
UX Designer
The Gearbox Entertainment Co.
The Gearbox Entertainment Co. — Frisco, Texas, United States
[11.19.20]
Enemy Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image