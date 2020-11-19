Video: Bugsnax's devs discuss launching on the PS5

Young Horses, the makers of Octodad: Dadliest Catch, have found themselves in an unusual position for indie developers: being one of the premiere launch titles for a new console generation.

The studio's new game Bugsnax is a compelling mix of systems (creature catching, puzzles, and a bit of detective work) meant in part to show off what indie developers can pull off on Sony's new PlayStation 5.

Young Horses' Kevin Geisler and John Murphy were eager to discuss the game now that it's launched, and what it's meant to launch a game on a brand-new console even though they're a small team.

Yesterday they dropped by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss the origins of the game's titular creatures, what unusual systems they needed to develop to make this game possible, and what features on the PS5 helped them make a truly special game.

