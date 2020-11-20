Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin is departing the company

November 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Twitch co-founder and former COO Kevin Lin is leaving the streaming giant after nearly 13 years. 

Lin served as COO from April 2008 to January 2018, according to his Linkedin page, and since then has worked as the company's chief revenue office and Asia-Pacific managing director, while also overseeing culture, strategy, and innovation.

Announcing his departure on Medium, Lin said he made the decision "after many months of contemplation" and thanked his fellow co-founders, Twitch employees, and the wider Twitch community for their support during his tenure. 

"I’ve spent nearly a third of my life bleeding purple -- even before we were purple -- and I am so proud of everything we’ve achieved in these twelve and a half years. After many months of contemplation, I’ve decided it’s time to journey into my next adventure," he wrote. 

"My life has been forever changed for the better by Twitch; it has been a source of hope, optimism, reflection, support, energy, sharing, friendship, and belonging. I will always be part of the Twitch community, and Twitch will always be part of me."

It's unclear what Lin intends to do next, with the co-founder explaining he plans to take a break before eventually diving back into the trenches to "create something as remarkable as Twitch again." 

