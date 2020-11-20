Nintendo lawsuit takes aim at yet another Nintendo Switch hack seller

Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against another person selling hack hardware for its Nintendo Switch, this time against a seller on Amazon it had previously tried to stop via a DMCA.

According to Polygon, Nintendo of America has filed a lawsuit against the Amazon seller Le Hoang Minh, accusing them facilitating copyright infringement by using and peddling tech that opens the system up to play pirated games.

The tech in question is a RCM Loader, a device used to jailbreak the Nintendo Switch and use the console in ways not intended by Nintendo, which includes the ability to play pirated Nintendo Switch games and make illegal copies of legitimate Switch game cards.

"Defendant’s unlawful conduct is causing and will continue to cause Nintendo significant financial harm," argues the lawsuit shared by Polygon. "Nintendo’s copyrighted games and game software are integral to the Nintendo Switch console’s popularity. Nintendo’s business necessarily relies on the authorized and licensed sale of authentic copies of the video games and on trust it has built over decades with third-party game developers."

"Game developers operate under the guarantee that their games will not be illegally distributed or used by persons who have not lawfully purchased their games. Nintendo has invested and continues to invest in its technological protection measures to secure its consoles and copyrighted games, and to ensure that users cannot use its consoles to play pirated games."

It's far from Nintendo's first time using lawsuits to take cheat makers and providers out of the picture. This latest suit comes only weeks after the retailer Uberchips was ordered to pay Nintendo $2 million over its own sale of a Switch hack. In that proposed judgement, the seller was also ordered to destroy any files or devices that infringe Nintendo's copyrights and bars it from selling similar products in the future.