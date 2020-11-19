Get a job: Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Level Designer for Paladins

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

Hi-Rez Studios is looking for a Level Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia on Paladins.

At Evil Mojo, you will be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend and Global Agenda as we enhance and expand our online action games.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement 3D levels using Unreal Engine 3 for an Online Multiplayer game.

Set-dressing using Environment Art assets.

Required:

Portfolio demonstrating multiplayer level design.

Experienced with Unreal Engine 3, Kismet, and visual scripting of in game events.

Thrives upon change. Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development process.

Comfortable receiving constructive criticism and making creative adjustments.

2+ years of professional Level Design experience.

1 shipped title.

Strong work ethic.

Passion for games.

Preferred:

AAA game development experience (shipped title).

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.