Video: Breaking down the making of Teardown

In the world of voxel-based worldbuilding simulations, Teardown has taken off as a successful game built on voxel technology that takes advantage of the wonderful chaos that can emerge from a voxel-generated world. Players complete missions by tearing apart pre-constructed buildings, taking advantage of explosives, vehicles, and other tools to eliminate all obstacles between them and the objective.

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Dennis Gustafsson dropped by for a chat about the making of Teardown. He was able to discuss everything from level design to the particulars of making good voxels, and explain how his ray-traced game is able to run so well on lower-powered devices.

