November 24, 2020
Video: Breaking down the making of Teardown

November 24, 2020 | By Staff
In the world of voxel-based worldbuilding simulations, Teardown has taken off as a successful game built on voxel technology that takes advantage of the wonderful chaos that can emerge from a voxel-generated world. Players complete missions by tearing apart pre-constructed buildings, taking advantage of explosives, vehicles, and other tools to eliminate all obstacles between them and the objective.

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Dennis Gustafsson dropped by for a chat about the making of Teardown. He was able to discuss everything from level design to the particulars of making good voxels, and explain how his ray-traced game is able to run so well on lower-powered devices.

You can watch the full conversation with Gustafsson in the video above. Be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel for more live interviews with your fellow game developers!

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.

