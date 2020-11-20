Get a job: Join High Moon Studios as a Sr. Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Carlsbad, California

Great Games Start with Great People! This is a significant time in our company’s history – and one of the most exciting times to join us! We are building a culture of collaboration and seeking an imaginative, skillful, and versatile Senior Environment Artist to join our team in Carlsbad, California. If you share a passion for developing groundbreaking worlds and player experiences, then this may be the position you’ve been waiting for!

Your Mission:

Work with our Art Director and team to establish an iconic look for our world within the challenging parameters set forth by our game designers.

Work with our technical artist s to establish an efficient environment content pipeline and identify possible needs and tools necessary to keep environment asset creation as streamlined as possible.

Work hand in hand with a team of level designers, artists and lighters to develop levels from prototype to completion.

Work within budget while hitting key milestones on time

Troubleshoot technical and artistic issues and maintain an awareness of level performance during development .

Communicate effectively with team members, production and management to ensure that project goals are defined and met.

Create visually stunning, atmospheric, effective and efficient 3D models of natural and architectural environments with strong drawing, texturing, and lighting skills and an excellent sense of spatial relations and structural logic.

Player Profile:

6+ years of experience creating high-quality 3D architecture, environments, and levels for AAA games.

Ability to demonstrate and execute multiple art styles.

Basic understanding of shaders, with preference given to those who are adept in material. creation, lighting solutions, and environmental effects.

You can receive, give, and apply feedback effectively.

Highly proficient in Maya or 3ds Max, Photoshop and Zbrush.

2+ AAA games shipped (FPS, RPG, RTS, etc.)

Experience with the Unreal Engine and have spent a considerable amount of time "in-editor".

You are passionate for gaming.

You take pride in everything you do.

You have a contagious positive attitude.

Note: A portfolio submission is required for this position. Please focus this portfolio on personal contributions to your projects. Please include a shot breakdown specifying what you were directly responsible for creating.

Bonus Points:

Foundation in traditional art with ability of concepting ideas.

Additional experience in lighting, VFX, design, etc.

Exceptional visual and technical understanding of 3D modeling and texturing.

Architecture or cinematography experience

High Moon Studios

Founded in 2002, High Moon Studios is an award-winning studio developing for the Call of Duty® franchise, with past development on over 15 titles including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Bungie’s Destiny 2: Forsaken, and Transformers: Fall of Cybertron. We employ more than 100 people in Carlsbad, CA, a seaside city in San Diego County.

Our pride is our people and the experiences we have successfully created for our fans. High Moon's talent is comprised of gifted entertainment and technology professionals responsible for some of the most successful games ever made. We have award-winning developers, published artists and specialists recognized as among the best in their fields. Our studio has a history of using innovative techniques designed to boost productivity and product quality, which in turn enhances our studio's quality of life.

