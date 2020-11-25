Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin tops 500,000 digital sales and shipments

Newsbrief: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has surpassed 500,000 shipments and digital sales in under a month, according to publisher Marvelous.

The Japanese company broke the news in a press release (translated via Gematsu), and revealed that total includes worldwide shipments and digital sales -- although it didn't provide a specific breakdown for either.

Sakuna is a 2D side-scroller slash 3D simulator that asks players to banish demons and tend a rice farm. The eclectic title launched earlier this month on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, and has seemingly got off to a bumper start.