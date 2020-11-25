Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 25, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 25, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 25, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin tops 500,000 digital sales and shipments

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin tops 500,000 digital sales and shipments

November 25, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
November 25, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has surpassed 500,000 shipments and digital sales in under a month, according to publisher Marvelous.

The Japanese company broke the news in a press release (translated via Gematsu), and revealed that total includes worldwide shipments and digital sales -- although it didn't provide a specific breakdown for either. 

Sakuna is a 2D side-scroller slash 3D simulator that asks players to banish demons and tend a rice farm. The eclectic title launched earlier this month on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, and has seemingly got off to a bumper start.

Related Jobs

Hit Factor Inc
Hit Factor Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[11.25.20]
Game Studio Engineering Lead - Remote
Fox Cub
Fox Cub — Anywhere, California, United States
[11.25.20]
Game Developer - Remote
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.25.20]
Game Designer
Gameforge AG
Gameforge AG — Karlsruhe, Germany
[11.25.20]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image