PlayStation 5 delivers 'biggest console launch ever' for Sony

November 25, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
The PlayStation 5 has broken launch sales records at Sony, with the company revealing the hefty next-gen machine has delivered its "biggest console launch ever."

Although Sony didn't state how many consoles have actually been sold, we know the PlayStation 4 amassed a record-setting 2.1 million sales after two weeks on shelves back in 2013 -- so it would seem the PS5 has surpassed that total. 

Like its predecessor, the PlayStation 5 had a staggered launch, arriving in counties like the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia on November 12, before making its debut in other regions like the UK and Europe on November 19. 

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever," tweeted the official PlayStation account. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year -- please stay in touch with your local retailers."

Microsoft has also shared a similarly vague milestone, with the Xbox maker explaining the Series X and S broke its own launch sales records earlier this month -- surpassing the 1 million day one sales amassed by the Xbox One.

