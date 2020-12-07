Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

IGF 2021 Update: Submissions will open next week

November 30, 2020 | By Staff
Indie developers! If you have been waiting to submit your game for the 23rd annual Independent Games Festival (IGF), we have good news. Submissions for the 2021 IGF Awards will open next Monday December 7th and will remain open through February 1, 2021.

For 2021, the IGF has followed the Game Developers Conference in a move to July for the annual Summit and Award Ceremony. GDC 2021 will be a hybrid event taking place physically in San Francisco coupled with a robust online offering. IGF 2021 will also offer both virtual and in-person components

This process will allow organizers to plan and execute a safe event. Nominees can anticipate that they will be able accept their awards remotely or in-person.

With the shifting timeline, we understand developers may have questions on the eligibility of their game depending on its release date. Updated rules will be available after submissions open, and prospective nominees are encouraged to review the IGF Submission Rules to confirm if their game is eligible for the 2021 awards.

If you would like to confirm that your game is eligible to be nominated for the 2021 IGF awards, you can e-mail us here for clarification.

Important dates for IGF 2021 are as follows:

  • December 7, 2020 - Submissions are Open
  • February 1, 2021 - Submission Deadline
  • Early May, 2021 - IGF Finalists Announced
  • July 19 - July 23, 2021 - Game Developers Conference 2021
  • July 19 – July 20, 2021 - Independent Games Summit @ GDC 2021
  •  July 21 - July 23, 2021 - IGF Pavilion @ GDC 2021
  • July 21, 2021 - IGF Awards Ceremony (Winners announced)

Developers should also know that the IGF will be continuing the submission waiver program. Full details for applying for the waiver will be available when submissions open next week.

For more information on the 2021 Independent Games Festival, including submission specifics and frequently asked questions, please visit the official Independent Games Festival website. IGF entries can be submitted here.

For more information on GDC 2021 in general visit the show’s official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra, GDC, and IGF are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

