The bulk of CD Projekt's $27.9 million in Q3 revenue came from The Witcher 3

Despite being half a decade old at this point, The Wticher 3 continues to print money for CD Projekt, with the company reporting Witcher-driven increases in both revenue and profit despite costs related to Cyberpunk 2077's most recent (and seemingly final!) delay.

The company as a whole reported PLN 104.5 million (~$27.9 million) in sales revenue for the three months ending September 31, with CFO Piotr Nielubowicz noting that "the bulk" of CD Projekt's revenue once again came from sales of The Witcher 3.

Sales revenues as a whole is up roughly 12 percent from last year's $24.8 million. Revenue from sales of products came in at $16.5 million, up from $12.6 million, revenues from sales of services at $124,630, down from $635,428, and revenue from sales of goods and materials at $11.3 million down from $11.6 million.

"Sales of The Witcher 3 on all four hardware platforms continued to account for the bulk of our revenues," said Nielubowicz in a video update on CD Projekt's Q3. In that, he also notes that the Witcher series as a whole is a driving force behind the company's results.

Gwent alone saw a 608 percent increase in revenue compared Q3 last year, something CD Projekt attributes to its semi-recent arrival on iOS, Android, and Steam.

Profit for the quarter is up 60 percent year-over-year at $6.1 million, even as CD Projekt increased marketing for Cyberpunk 2077, GWENT, and The Wticher 3 drives its spending in its selling costs segment up 14 percent year-over-year.