Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 25, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 25, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 25, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The bulk of CD Projekt's $27.9 million in Q3 revenue came from The Witcher 3

The bulk of CD Projekt's $27.9 million in Q3 revenue came from The Witcher 3

November 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
November 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

Despite being half a decade old at this point, The Wticher 3 continues to print money for CD Projekt, with the company reporting Witcher-driven increases in both revenue and profit despite costs related to Cyberpunk 2077's most recent (and seemingly final!) delay.

The company as a whole reported PLN 104.5 million (~$27.9 million) in sales revenue for the three months ending September 31, with CFO Piotr Nielubowicz noting that "the bulk" of CD Projekt's revenue once again came from sales of The Witcher 3.

Sales revenues as a whole is up roughly 12 percent from last year's $24.8 million. Revenue from sales of products came in at $16.5 million, up from $12.6 million, revenues from sales of services at $124,630, down from $635,428, and revenue from sales of goods and materials at $11.3 million down from $11.6 million.

"Sales of The Witcher 3 on all four hardware platforms continued to account for the bulk of our revenues," said Nielubowicz in a video update on CD Projekt's Q3. In that, he also notes that the Witcher series as a whole is a driving force behind the company's results.

Gwent alone saw a 608 percent increase in revenue compared Q3 last year, something CD Projekt attributes to its semi-recent arrival on iOS, Android, and Steam.

Profit for the quarter is up 60 percent year-over-year at $6.1 million, even as CD Projekt  increased marketing for Cyberpunk 2077, GWENT, and The Wticher 3 drives its spending in its selling costs segment up 14 percent year-over-year.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[11.24.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.24.20]
Senior Technical Designer
Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[11.24.20]
Assistant Professor in Game Design and Development
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.23.20]
Senior Camera Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image