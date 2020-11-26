Remnant: From the Ashes tops 1.7 million base game sales in just over a year

The Remnant: From the Ashes base game has sold more than 1.7 million units worldwide in little over a year.

The third-person survival shooter launched in August 2019 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and has since been bolstered with the release of two premium DLC packs -- Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923 -- that have amassed nearly 1 million sales combined.

David Adams, president of Remnant developer Gunfire Games, called the milestone both "exciting and humbling," and thanked players for their continued support.

During a recent interview with Gamasutra, he also explained how Gunfire managed to transition into live game development and drive player engagement by creating a different kind of shared online world.