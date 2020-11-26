Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Remnant: From the Ashes tops 1.7 million base game sales in just over a year

Remnant: From the Ashes tops 1.7 million base game sales in just over a year

November 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
November 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

The Remnant: From the Ashes base game has sold more than 1.7 million units worldwide in little over a year. 

The third-person survival shooter launched in August 2019 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and has since been bolstered with the release of two premium DLC packs -- Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923 -- that have amassed nearly 1 million sales combined. 

David Adams, president of Remnant developer Gunfire Games, called the milestone both "exciting and humbling," and thanked players for their continued support.

During a recent interview with Gamasutra, he also explained how Gunfire managed to transition into live game development and drive player engagement by creating a different kind of shared online world.

Related Jobs

New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[11.27.20]
Technical Artist (all genders)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.27.20]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[11.27.20]
Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Lost Boys Interactive
Lost Boys Interactive — austin, Texas, United States
[11.26.20]
FX/Tech Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image