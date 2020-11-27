Tinybuild sinks $3 million into Secret Neighbor developer Hologryph

American publisher Tinybuild has invested $3 million into Secret Neighbor developer Hologryph.

As reported by Venturebeat, the deal will also see Tinybuild acquire a majority stake in the studio -- which has worked with the publisher on multiple titles including Secret Neighbor and Party Hard 2.

Secret Neighbor is a multiplayer spinoff in the popular Hello Neighbor franchise, which according to Tinybuild has now amassed over 60 million downloads across all platforms.

Explaining what's next for Hologryph, Tinybuild chief exec Alex Nichiporchik said the studio will look to expand its team and push ahead with an unannounced project for next-gen consoles.